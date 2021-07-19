On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
July 19, 2021 3:17 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for August delivery fell $5.39 to $66.42 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell $4.97 to $68.62 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery fell 14 cents to $2.11 a gallon. August heating fell 12 cents to $1.99 a gallon. August natural gas rose 11 cents to $3.78 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $5.80 to $1,809.20 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 66 cents to $25.14 an ounce and September copper fell 12 cents to $4.20 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.48 Japanese yen from 110.08 yen. The euro fell to $1.1792 from $1.1809.

        Insight by Gitlab: Learn about VA's approach to IT modernization by registering for this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Day at the Alamo