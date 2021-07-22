On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
July 22, 2021 3:33 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.61 to $71.91 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose $1.56 to $73.79 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 5 cents to $2.27 a gallon. August heating rose 4 cents to $2.13 a gallon. August natural gas rose 4 cents to $4 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose $2 to $1,805.40 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 12 cents to $25.38 an ounce and September copper rose 7 cents to $4.34 a pound.

The dollar fell to 110.16 Japanese yen from 110.28 yen. The euro fell to $1.1772 from $1.1799.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Archives in California introduce “Big Orange” bikes for staff to travel around