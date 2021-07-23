On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 16 cents to $72.07 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 31 cents to $74.10 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to $2.29 a gallon. August heating was unchanged at $2.13 a gallon. August natural gas rose 6 cents to $4.06 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $3.60 to $1,801.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 15 cents to $25.23 an ounce and September copper rose 6 cents to $4.40 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.56 Japanese yen from 110.16 yen. The euro was unchanged at $1.1772.

