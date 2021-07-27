On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
July 27, 2021 3:55 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell 26 cents to $71.65 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery fell 2 cents to $74.48 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery was little changed at $2.31 a gallon. August heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.14 a gallon. August natural gas fell 13 cents to $3.97 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery rose 60 cents to $1,799.80 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 67 cents to $24.65 an ounce and September copper fell 4 cents to $4.54 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.72 Japanese yen from 110.39. The euro rose to $1.1786 from $1.1800.

