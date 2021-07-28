On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 3:26 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 74 cents to $72.39 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 26 cents to $74.74 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery was unchanged at $2.31 a gallon. August heating oil rose 2 cent to $2.16 a gallon. August natural gas rose 7 cents to $4.04 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell 10 cents to $1,799.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 23 cents to $24.88 an ounce and September copper fell 6 cents to $4.48 a pound.

The dollar fell to 109.99 Japanese yen from 110.72. The euro rose to $1.1843 from $1.1823.

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Randy Moore sworn in as 20th Chief of the USDA Forest Service