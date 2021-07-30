On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
July 30, 2021 3:30 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose 33 cents to $73.95 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for September delivery rose 28 cents to $76.33 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for August delivery rose 2 cents to $2.37 a gallon. August heating oil rose 1 cent to $2.20 a gallon. September natural gas fell 15 cents to $3.91 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $18.60 to $1,812.60 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 23 cents to $25.55 an ounce and September copper fell 4 cents to $4.48 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.76 Japanese yen from 109.46. The euro fell to $1.1857 from $1.1892.

