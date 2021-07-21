Coke sales surge in Q2 as re-openings gain momentum

Coca-Cola Co.’s sales rebounded faster than expected as the impact of the pandemic abated.

Revenue for the Atlanta soft drink giant jumped 42% to $10.1 billion in the April-June period. That was well ahead of the $9.3 billion in sales that Wall Street had forecast, according to analysts polled by FactSet.

Coke’s net income surged 48% to $2.6 billion, the company said Wednesday. Adjusted for one-time items, the company earned 68 cents per share. Analysts had forecast earnings of 56 cents.

