Community Financial: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WALDORF, Md. (AP) _ The Community Financial Corp. (TCFC) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $6.4 million.

The bank, based in Waldorf, Maryland, said it had earnings of $1.10 per share.

The holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake posted revenue of $19.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.3 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Community Financial shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 53% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TCFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TCFC

