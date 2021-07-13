Company: Insured losses from Elsa could be $290 million

ATLANTA (AP) — A company that estimates damage from natural disasters says insured losses on land from Hurricane Elsa will be around $290 million.

About $240 million of that was from wind and storm surge in the U.S., while damage on Caribbean islands totaled about $50 million, Boston-based Karen Clark & Co. said in an initial report this week.

Elsa, which did much of its damage in the U.S. as a tropical storm, caused flooding in several eastern states as it tracked from Florida through Georgia, the mid-Atlantic states and New England. The storm killed at least one person in Florida and spun up a tornado at a Georgia Navy base that flipped recreational vehicles upside-down and blew one of them into a lake.

Karen Clark & Co. works with insurance firms to estimate damage. Its “flash estimate” on Elsa is limited to privately insured wind and storm surge damage to residential, commercial, and industrial properties and automobiles.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.