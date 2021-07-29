On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Emergent Biosolutions: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 6:18 pm
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) _ Emergent Biosolutions Inc. (EBS) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $4.6 million.

The Gaithersburg, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 33 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $397.5 million in the period.

Emergent Biosolutions shares have declined 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $65.22, a decline of 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EBS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EBS

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

