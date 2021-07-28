First Community Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLUEFIELD, Va. (AP) _ First Community Bancshares Inc. (FCBC) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $13.4 million.

The Bluefield, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 76 cents per share.

The holding company for First Community Bank posted revenue of $35.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $34.6 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

First Community Bancshares shares have increased 36% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $29.43, a rise of 42% in the last 12 months.

