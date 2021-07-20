On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Former officer accused of sexual misconduct with teen cadet

July 20, 2021 5:53 pm
FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — A former northern Virginia police officer accused of inappropriate sexual contact with a teenage girl in the department’s cadet program has been indicted, authorities announced Tuesday.

A Fairfax County grand jury indicted John Grimes on Monday, charging him with three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child in a custodial relationship, news outlets report.

The alleged misconduct began when Grimes took the 16-year-old girl on ride-alongs, prosecutors said. It was discovered after the FBI alerted the department that Grimes failed a lie-detector test while applying for a special agent job, police said. Grimes was suspended in December 2019 after the alleged conduct came to light and he resigned in May 2020, County Police Chief Kevin Davis said at a news conference Tuesday.

The department suspended ride-alongs for police cadets and has made other changes to the program, Davis said.

If convicted, Grimes faces up to 15 years in prison and would have to register as a sex offender, Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano said.

The Washington Post reports that Grimes did not immediately respond to a request for comment. His case wasn’t listed in court records yet, so it’s not clear whether he has an attorney to comment on his behalf.

