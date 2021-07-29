FVCBankcorp: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) _ FVCBankcorp, Inc. (FVCB) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $5.2 million.

The Fairfax, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 36 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $17.5 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $14.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

FVCBankcorp shares have increased 29% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $18.91, a rise of 87% in the last 12 months.

