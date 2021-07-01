On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Halliburton, MGM rise; MKS Instruments, Gap fall

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 4:20 pm
< a min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

MGM Resorts International, up 87 cents to $43.52.

The casino and hotel operator is buying the remaining 50% stake in CityCenter, its joint venture with Infinity World Development.

Gap Inc., down 13 cents to $33.52.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: Download this exclusive e-book to learn about the challenges and opportunities that artificial intelligence is bringing the federal sector.

The clothing company will close all of its stores in the U.K. by the end of the year.

MKS Instruments Inc., down $7.18 to $170.77.

The maker of analysis and processing equipment for semiconductor companies is buying Atotech for $5.18 billion.

Halliburton Co., up 68 cents to $23.80.

The rising price of oil pushed shares of energy and oilfield services companies higher.

Capital One Financial Corp., up $2.46 to $157.15.

Banks and other financial companies benefitted from rising bond yields, which they rely on to charge more lucrative interest on loans.

Simply Good Foods Co., up 66 cents to $37.17.

        Read more: Business News

The nutritional foods company reported strong fiscal third-quarter earnings.

Delta Air Lines Inc., up 97 cents to $44.23.

Airlines and other sectors relying on a continued economic recovery rose following an encouraging report on unemployment.

Zebra Technologies Corp., up $2.53 to $532.02.

The mobile computing company is buying automation company Fetch Robotics.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
6|28 Mobile World Congress
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Navy enjoys an evening at Fenway