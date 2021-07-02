On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press
July 2, 2021 4:33 pm
Stocks closed higher on Wall Street, with the S&P 500 posting its seventh straight gain and seventh consecutive all-time high.

The S&P 500, the Dow and Nasdaq all rose after a report showed the nation’s job market was stronger last month than expected.

It’s a sign that more workers are returning to the labor force, though there’s still a ways to go before it returns to full strength. Some investors say that should keep the Federal Reserve on course to maintain its support for the economy a while longer. Treasury yields were flat to lower.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 rose 32.40 points, or 0.8%, to 4,352.34.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 152.82 points, or 0.4%, to 34,786.35.

The Nasdaq rose 116.95 points, or 0.8%, to 14,639.33.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 23.60 points, or 1%, to 2,305.76.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 71.64 points, or 1.7%.

The Dow is up 352.51 points, or 1%.

The Nasdaq is up 278.94 points, or 1.9%.

The Russell 2000 is down 28.63 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 596.27 points, or 15.9%.

The Dow is up 4,179.87 points, or 13.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,751.04 points, or 13.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 330.91 points, or 16.8%.

