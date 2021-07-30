On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Friday

The Associated Press
July 30, 2021 4:22 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks ended lower on Wall Street, giving up their gains for the week.

The S&P 500 still managed to end July higher, marking six monthly gains in a row, the longest such streak since 2018.

Online retail giant Amazon slumped and weighed down the S&P 500 after it reported sales growth that was big but not as big as Wall Street expected. Its sales forecast also disappointed investors.

On Friday:

The S&P 500 fell 23.89 points, or 0.5%, to 4,395.26.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 149.06 points, or 0.4%, to 34,935.47.

The Nasdaq fell 105.59 points, or 0.7%, to 14,672.68.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 13.78 points, or 0.6%, to 2,226.25.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 16.53 points, or 0.4%.

The Dow is down 126.08 points, or 0.4%.

The Nasdaq is down 164.31 points, or 1.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 16.60 points, or 0.8%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 639.19 points, or 17%.

The Dow is up 4,328.99 points, or 14.1%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,784.40 points, or 13.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 251.39 points, or 12.7%.

