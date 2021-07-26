On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
How major US stock indexes fared Monday

The Associated Press
July 26, 2021 4:18 pm
Stocks shook off a wobbly start and finished slightly higher on Wall Street, edging major indexes a bit further into record territory.

The S&P 500 managed a gain, with strength in communications and energy companies outweighing weakness in other sectors. Investors are still monitoring a steady flow of corporate earnings and will be on the lookout for clues from the Federal Reserve about when it might start winding down its extraordinary support measures for the economy.

The Fed releases its latest policy statement on Wednesday.

On Monday:

The S&P 500 rose 10.51 points, or 0.2%, to 4,422.30.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 82.76 points, or 0.2%, to 35,144.31.

The Nasdaq rose 3.72 points, or less than 0.1%, to 14,840.71.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 7.27 points, or 0.3%, to 2,216.92.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 666.23 points, or 17.7%.

The Dow is up 4,537.83 points, or 14.8%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,952.43 points, or 15.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 242.07 points, or 12.3%.

