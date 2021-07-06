On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Job openings, consumer borrowing, wholesale inventories

The Associated Press
July 6, 2021 6:00 am
1 min read
      

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

HELP WANTED

The number of job openings is rising as more businesses that closed due to the pandemic reopen.

U.S. employers advertised a record 9.3 million jobs in April. Hotels and restaurants, reopening after being forced to close or curb hours during the pandemic, have been among the biggest advertisers of job openings, though in many cases employers are posting jobs faster than they can fill them. The Labor Department issues its May tally of U.S. job openings Wednesday.

Job openings, by month:

Dec. 6,752,000

Jan. 7,099,000

Feb. 7,526,000

March 8,288,000

April 9,286,000

May (est.) 9,255,000

Source: FactSet

JUST CHARGE IT

The Federal Reserve delivers its latest snapshot of U.S. consumer borrowing Thursday.

The tally, which excludes mortgages and other loans secured by real estate, is expected to show consumer borrowing rose by $19 billion in May, up from April’s $18.6 billion increase That gain in April pushed total consumer credit to $4.24 trillion. Consumer borrowing is watched closely for signals about households’ willingness to borrow to finance their spending.

Consumer credit, monthly change, seasonally adjusted, billions of dollars:

Dec. 11.4

Jan. -5.7

Feb. 18.2

March 18.6

April 18.6

May (est.) 19.0

Source: FactSet

ECONOMIC BAROMETER

The Commerce Department serves up its monthly snapshot of U.S. wholesale business inventories Friday.

Wholesale companies boosted their stockpiles in April by 1%, the ninth consecutive monthly increase. Economists predict inventories held by wholesalers increased 1.1% in May. Wholesale businesses have been rebuilding their stockpiles in order to meet a surge in demand for goods as the economy shakes off pandemic-related restrictions.

Wholesale inventories, monthly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

Dec. 0.3

Jan. 1.4

Feb. 1.0

March 1.2

April 1.0

May (est.) 1.1

Source: FactSet

