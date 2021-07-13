On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

JPMorgan’s 2Q profits more than double, beating expectations

KEN SWEET
July 13, 2021 7:34 am
2 min read
      

NEW YORK (AP) — JPMorgan Chase said its second quarter profits more than doubled from a year ago — a reflection of the improving global economy and fewer bad loans on its balance sheet. But the bank’s revenues fell noticeably in the quarter, due partially to the fact that interest rates have fallen sharply the last three months.

The nation’s biggest bank by assets said Tuesday that it earned $11.95 billion, or $3.78 per share, up from the a profit of $4.69 billion, or $1.38 a share, in the same period a year ago. The results were well above Wall Street’s forecast for earnings of $3.20 a share this quarter, according to FactSet.

JPMorgan is the first of the big Wall Street banks to report their results this week, and expectations are high. Banks have tens of billions of dollars in loans they set aside during the pandemic that they are now moving back onto the “good” side of their balance sheets. These loan-loss reserve releases as they are known, have tacked on big gains to banks’ profits in the last two quarters.

The improving balance sheets have allowed banks to increase their payouts to investors. JPMorgan raised its quarterly dividend to $1 per share late last month, and plans to buy back $30 billion in stock from investors this year.

        Insight by Aruba Networks: Learn how FTC is upgrading its network backbone to use software-defined networking (SD-WAN) and its cybersecurity to achieve a zero trust architecture in this free webinar.

The New York-based bank released $2.29 billion from its loan-loss reserves this quarter, down from the $4.16 billion the bank released in the first quarter. Most of the release came from the bank’s consumer division, particularly credit cards.

While the bank’s balance sheet improved, the bank’s revenues did not. Firmwide revenues at JPMorgan were $31.4 billion in the quarter, down 7% from a year earlier.

Part of the reason for the revenue decline was interest rates. Bond yields have steadily fallen the last three months as inflation worries have dissipated. Those declines impact banks’ abilities to charge more for loans to borrowers.

JPMorgan’s investment bank was also a drag on the firm’s results, reporting a 19% decline in revenues and 9% decline in profits in the quarter compared to a year earlier. A significant part of that decline was a fall in trading revenue, particularly in the bond market, the bank said.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent