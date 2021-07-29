MacroGenics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $39.9 million in its second quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $30.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.6 million.

MacroGenics shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.08, a rise of 1% in the last 12 months.

