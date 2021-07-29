On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

MacroGenics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 5:18 pm
< a min read
      

ROCKVILLE, Md. (AP) _ MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) on Thursday reported a loss of $39.9 million in its second quarter.

The Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 66 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 28 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $30.8 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.6 million.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies and Dell Technologies: Learn how some agencies are applying automation to their mission areas and finding better results by downloading this exclusive e-book.

MacroGenics shares have risen 14% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $26.08, a rise of 1% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MGNX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MGNX

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Knock, knock! Who's there? MWSS-171