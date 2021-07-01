On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
McCormick: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
July 1, 2021 6:41 am
HUNT VALLEY, Md. (AP) _ McCormick & Co. (MKC) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $183.7 million.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company said it had profit of 68 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 69 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 64 cents per share.

The spices and seasonings company posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.52 billion.

McCormick expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.05 per share.

McCormick shares have decreased roughly 8% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 14%. The stock has decreased 1.5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MKC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MKC

