MicroStrategy: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 4:54 pm
< a min read
      

TYSONS CORNER, Va. (AP) _ MicroStrategy Inc. (MSTR) on Thursday reported a second-quarter loss of $299.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $30.71. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.72 per share.

The business software company posted revenue of $125.4 million in the period.

MicroStrategy shares have increased 61% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $625.01, rising fivefold in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MSTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MSTR

