On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

NewMarket: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 6:27 pm
< a min read
      

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ NewMarket Corp. (NEU) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $52 million.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $4.75 per share.

The holding company for manufacturers of petroleum additives and lubricants posted revenue of $590.7 million in the period.

NewMarket shares have declined 22% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $311.27, a drop of 25% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by Extreme Networks: Learn about the Energy Department’s Nevada National Security Site’s network modernization goals and future priorities in this free webinar.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NEU at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NEU

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Randy Moore sworn in as 20th Chief of the USDA Forest Service