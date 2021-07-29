On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Northrop Grumman: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 6:49 am
FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $1.04 billion.

The Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $6.42 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.75 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $9.15 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.71 billion.

Northrop Grumman expects full-year earnings in the range of $24.40 to $24.80 per share, with revenue in the range of $35.8 billion to $36.2 billion.

Northrop Grumman shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 17%. The stock has risen 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on NOC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/NOC

