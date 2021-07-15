On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

NortonLifeLock, Allstate fall; US Bancorp, Celanese rise

The Associated Press
July 15, 2021 4:17 pm
< a min read
      

Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

American International Group Inc., up $1.66 to $48.07.

The insurance company is selling a 9.9% stake in its Life & Retirement business to Blackstone for $2.2 Billion.

NortonLifeLock Inc., down $1.05 to $25.86.

        Insight by Gitlab: Learn about VA's approach to IT modernization by registering for this free webinar.

The cybersecurity company is considering buying Avast.

United Community Banks Inc., up 9 cents to $30.79.

The bank is buying Reliant Bancorp for about $517 billion in an all-stock deal.

Progressive Corp., down $2.50 to $94.95.

The insurer reported disappointing second-quarter earnings.

Allstate Corp., down $1.20 to $130.49.

The insurer reported total catastrophe losses of $752 million during the second quarter.

Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc., down 29 cents to $17.97.

        Read more: Business News

The bank is buying FVCBankcorp in an all-stock deal.

Celanese Corp., up $1.83 to $155.96

The chemical company announced a $1 billion stock buyback program.

U.S. Bancorp, up $1.83 to $58.82.

The bank beat Wall Street’s second-quarter financial forecasts.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USS America conducts flight operations in the Solomon Sea