Pebblebrook Hotel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) on Thursday reported a loss in a key measure in its second quarter. The results fell short of Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Bethesda, Maryland, said it had a funds from operations loss of $15.6 million, or 12 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a funds from operations loss of 11 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $8.6 million, or 7 cents per share.

The hotel investment company posted revenue of $163.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $158.8 million.

The company’s shares have increased 21% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $22.78, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

