Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Shore Bancshares: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 6:51 pm
< a min read
      

EASTON, Md. (AP) _ Shore Bancshares Inc. (SHBI) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $4 million.

The Easton, Maryland-based bank said it had earnings of 34 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $18.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $17 million, which topped Street forecasts.

Shore Bancshares shares have climbed 18% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $17.23, a climb of 76% in the last 12 months.

        Insight by Iron Bow Technologies and Dell Technologies: Learn how some agencies are applying automation to their mission areas and finding better results by downloading this exclusive e-book.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SHBI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SHBI

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Knock, knock! Who's there? MWSS-171