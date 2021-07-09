On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Stamps.com, Greenbrier rise; Dominion falls

The Associated Press
July 9, 2021 4:18 pm
Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Costco Wholesale Corp., up $5.22 to $412.37.

The warehouse retail chain gave investors an encouraging sales report for June.

Cirrus Logic Inc., up $2.19 to $85.79.

The chipmaker is buying Lion Semiconductor for $335 million in cash.

Dominion Energy Inc., down 40 cents to $75.55.

The utility company and its peers lagged the broader market as investors focused on stocks with higher growth potential.

KB Home, up $1 to $39.83.

The homebuilder increased its stock buyback program by 3 million shares.

Stamps.com Inc., up $126.51 to $324.23.

Thoma Bravo is buying the online postage provider for about $6.6 billion.

Greenbrier Companies Inc., up $3.23 to $43.27.

The maker of railroad freight car equipment handily beat Wall Street’s fiscal third-quarter earnings forecasts.

Matson Inc., up $5.69 to $68.12.

The transportation services company gave investors an encouraging financial update.

AZZ Inc., up $6.03 to $57.57.

The electrical equipment maker’s fiscal first-quarter earnings and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

