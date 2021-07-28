On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Strategic Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
July 28, 2021 6:42 am
HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $20 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.55 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $299.2 million in the period.

Strategic Education shares have fallen 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 56% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on STRA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/STRA

