Strategic Education: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ Strategic Education, Inc. (STRA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $20 million.

The Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 83 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.55 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $299.2 million in the period.

Strategic Education shares have fallen 24% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 56% in the last 12 months.

