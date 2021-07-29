T. Rowe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) _ T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $815.7 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $3.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.31 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.21 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period.

T. Rowe shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 17%.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROW

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.