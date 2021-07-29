On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

T. Rowe: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
July 29, 2021 9:12 am
< a min read
      

BALTIMORE (AP) _ T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $815.7 million.

The Baltimore-based company said it had net income of $3.46 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $3.31 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.21 per share.

The financial services firm posted revenue of $1.93 billion in the period.

        Insight by Tableau: Learn about the factors that are important for agencies to improving customer experience by downloading this exclusive executive briefing.

T. Rowe shares have climbed 34% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has increased 17%.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROW

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USGS scientists install gauge to provide Lower Anacostia River area with information on water quality