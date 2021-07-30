On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Taiwan’s economy loses momentum as anti-virus controls pinch

The Associated Press
July 30, 2021 7:35 am
< a min read
      

TAIPEI, China (AP) — Taiwan’s economic growth slowed to 7.5% over a year earlier in the latest quarter as anti-coronavirus controls depressed consumer spending and manufacturing.

Growth in the three months ending in June decelerated from the previous quarter’s 8.9%, government data showed Friday.

Measured compared with the previous quarter, growth slowed to 2% from the previous quarter’s 3%.

A resurgence of coronavirus cases prompted Taiwan’s government to tighten social distance measures for factories and retailing. Consumer spending fell 0.4% from a year earlier.

        Insight by ThunderCat Technology and Dell Technologies: Learn different ways agencies are taking more advantage of AI and ML tools to help exceed mission expectations by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Processor chip factories, a major export industry, were hit by water shortages that forced some to reduce output. The island also suffered power shortages.

Electronics exports should support growth in the second half of the year as developed markets ease restrictions and Taiwan consumer spending improves, said Lloyd Chan of Oxford Economics in a report.

“We remain optimistic about Taiwan’s growth prospects,” Chan wrote.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Knock, knock! Who's there? MWSS-171