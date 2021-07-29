TowneBank: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) _ TowneBank (TOWN) on Thursday reported net income of $55.8 million in its second quarter.

The Portsmouth, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 77 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $178 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $167.3 million, beating Street forecasts.

TowneBank shares have risen 28% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 69% in the last 12 months.

