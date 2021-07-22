VeriSign: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) _ VeriSign Inc. (VRSN) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $147.8 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.31 per share.

The internet infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $329.4 million in the period.

VeriSign shares have risen 7.5% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 16%. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $232.68, an increase of 13% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRSN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRSN

