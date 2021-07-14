On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Wells Fargo swings to profit in 2Q, revenue rises

The Associated Press
July 14, 2021 8:17 am
< a min read
      

Wells Fargo & Co. swung to a profit of $6 billion in second quarter, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The San Francisco-based bank said Wednesday that it had earnings of $1.38 per share compared with a loss of $1.01 per share a year ago.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 95 cents per share.

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender posted revenue of $21.16 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.27 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.78 billion.

        Insight by HackerOne: Download this exclusive e-book and learn how the idea of a “good hacker” program began in the federal community and soon expanded once agencies started seeing the value and benefits.

Wells Fargo shares have risen 43% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P 500 index has increased 16%. The stock has climbed 70% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was partially generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WFC

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack has steak sandwich at Rustic Cuts Butcher Shop in Iowa