Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Abu Dhabi’s Etihad posts $400 million in half-year losses

The Associated Press
August 10, 2021 4:13 am
< a min read
      

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Abu Dhabi’s national carrier Etihad on Tuesday reported core operating losses of $400 million for the first half of the year, driven by a 68% drop in passenger revenue as highly contagious variants of the coronavirus course across the globe.

The figure — although half of the $800 million in losses reported amid the devastation of the pandemic in the first half of 2020 — reflects the continued uncertain outlook for international travel.

Over the last six months, the airline carried 1 million passengers who on average filled 24.9% of plane seats, down from 3.5 million passengers and 71% of seats filled in the first half of 2020. Tony Douglas, CEO of Etihad, lamented the “curveball of the Delta variant disrupting the global recovery in air travel.”

But the carrier, which competes with nearby Dubai’s Emirates and Qatar Airways, stressed it’s ready to reap the benefits of a rebound after slashing year-on-year operational costs by 27% to $1.4 billion.

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

Etihad is one of the Middle East’s top carriers but was wracked by financial losses even before the pandemic clobbered the aviation industry worldwide.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Health News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Police officer at VA Bedford saves stranger’s life