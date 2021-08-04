Trending:
Business News

AES: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 7:39 pm
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ The AES Corp. (AES) on Wednesday reported a loss of $77 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 31 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The power company posted revenue of $2.7 billion in the period.

AES expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.50 to $1.58 per share.

AES shares have climbed nearly 1% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has risen 17%. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $23.64, a rise of 53% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AES at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AES

