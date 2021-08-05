Alarm.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS, Va. (AP) _ Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $14.7 million.

The Tysons, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The security service company posted revenue of $188.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $163.3 million.

Alarm.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.77 to $1.79 per share, with revenue in the range of $707.3 million to $717.8 million.

Alarm.com shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $85.41, a rise of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALRM

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.