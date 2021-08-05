On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Alarm.com: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 5:29 pm
< a min read
      

TYSONS, Va. (AP) _ Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (ALRM) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $14.7 million.

The Tysons, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 28 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 54 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The security service company posted revenue of $188.9 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $163.3 million.

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

Alarm.com expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.77 to $1.79 per share, with revenue in the range of $707.3 million to $717.8 million.

Alarm.com shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $85.41, a rise of 37% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ALRM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ALRM

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

NJ National Guard Airman with the 177th Fighter Wing reunites with his dog