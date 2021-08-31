American Woodmark: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $442.6 million in the period.

American Woodmark shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 11% in the last 12 months.

