American Woodmark: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 6:36 am
WINCHESTER, Va. (AP) _ American Woodmark Corp. (AMWD) on Tuesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Winchester, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 18 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The cabinet maker posted revenue of $442.6 million in the period.

American Woodmark shares have dropped 14% since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen 11% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AMWD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AMWD

