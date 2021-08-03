Arlington Asset Investment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) _ Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $7.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The McLean, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $5.1 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company’s shares hit $3.82. A year ago, they were trading at $2.61.

