BWX: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 2, 2021 5:22 pm
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) _ BWX Technologies Inc. (BWXT) on Monday reported second-quarter profit of $59.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lynchburg, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 62 cents.

The supplier of nuclear fuel and components to the U.S. government posted revenue of $505.1 million in the period.

BWX expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.05 to $3.20 per share.

BWX shares have dropped nearly 6% since the beginning of the year.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BWXT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/BWXT

