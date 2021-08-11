On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
CACI International: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 4:34 pm
ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) _ CACI International Inc. (CACI) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $137 million.

The Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $5.74 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to $6.26 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.74 per share.

The defense contractor posted revenue of $1.56 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $457.4 million, or $18.30 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.04 billion.

CACI International expects full-year earnings in the range of $18 to $18.83 per share, with revenue in the range of $6.2 billion to $6.4 billion.

CACI International shares have climbed nearly 2% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $253.64, a climb of 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CACI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CACI

