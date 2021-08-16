Cel-Sci: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VIENNA, Va. (AP) _ Cel-Sci Corp. (CVM) on Monday reported a loss of $9.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vienna, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 25 cents.

Cel-Sci shares have dropped 23% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 29% in the last 12 months.

