Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

China’s manufacturing sector slows as export demand weakens

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 3:41 am
< a min read
      

BEIJING (AP) — China’s factory activity decelerated in August as export demand weakened, a survey showed Tuesday.

The monthly purchasing managers’ index of the Chinese statistics bureau and an official industry group declined to 50.1 from July’s 50.4 on a 100-point scale on which numbers above 50 show activity increasing.

A sub-measure of new exports fell by a full point from the previous month to 46.7, according to the National Bureau of Statistics and the China Federation of Logistics & Purchasing.

Officials have warned demand for Chinese exports was likely to weaken in the second half of the year. Factory and consumer activity have been dampened by flooding in July and tighter anti-coronavirus controls.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

In a report on the latest manufacturing figures, researchers at the Chinese investment bank CICC said they expected “the slowdown in demand will continue.”

“Overall the manufacturing industry will show a steady slowdown,” it added.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

The last American soldier to leave Afghanistan, Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue