Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 3:18 pm
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery fell $2.41 to $68.15 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery fell $2.03 to $70.38 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery fell 2 cents to $2.25 a gallon. September heating oil fell 6 cent to $2.07 a gallon. September natural gas rose 13 cents to $4.16 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose 40 cents to $1,814.50 an ounce. Silver for September delivery fell 12 cents to $25.46 an ounce and September copper rose 4 cents to $4.43 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.48 Japanese yen from 109.12 yen. The euro fell to $1.1840 from $1.1864.

