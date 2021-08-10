Benchmark U.S. crude oil for September delivery rose $1.81 to $68.29 a barrel Tuesday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose $1.59 to $70.63 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 4 cents to $2.27 a gallon. September heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.08 a gallon. September natural gas rose 3 cents to $4.09 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery rose $5.20 to $1,731.70 an ounce. Silver for September delivery rose 12 cents to $23.39 an ounce and September copper rose 6 cents to $4.35 a pound.

The dollar rose to 110.58 Japanese yen from 110.29 yen. The euro fell to $1.1722 from $1.1740.

