On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press
August 30, 2021 3:32 pm
< a min read
      

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for October delivery rose 47 cents to $69.21 a barrel Monday. Brent crude oil for October delivery rose 71 cents to $73.41 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for September delivery rose 4 cents to $2.31 a gallon. September heating oil rose 3 cents to $2.14 a gallon. October natural gas fell 6 cents to $4.31 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for December delivery fell $7.30 to $1,812.20 an ounce. Silver for December delivery fell 10 cents to $24.01 an ounce and December copper rose 5 cents to $4.38 a pound.

The dollar rose to 109.89 Japanese yen from 109.84 yen. The euro rose to $1.1802 from $1.1794.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|29 NOAA GPU Hackathon 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

TSA announces Las Vegas passenger screening canine Alona selected as 2021 Cutest Canine