ComScore: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 9, 2021 4:46 pm
RESTON, Va. (AP) _ ComScore Inc. (SCOR) on Monday reported a loss of $18.5 million in its second quarter.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents per share.

The online research firm posted revenue of $87.7 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company’s shares hit $4.03. A year ago, they were trading at $3.34.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SCOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SCOR

