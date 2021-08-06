On Air: Leaders & Legends
Correction: Earns-Marchex story

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 12:03 pm
SEATTLE (AP) — In a story Thursday about Marchex Inc.’s results — generated by Automated Insights using year-ago data from Zacks Investment Research — The Associated Press reported erroneously that the company lost $4.5 million, or 9 cents a share, on revenue of $12.7 million, with an adjusted loss of 7 cents per share. Instead the company lost $333,000, or 1 cent per share, on revenue of $14 million. The adjusted loss was 2 cents per share.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Marchex: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — Marchex Inc. (MCHX) on Thursday reported a loss of $333,000 in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The advertising and marketing company posted revenue of $14 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, the company’s shares hit $2.80. A year ago, they were trading at $1.72.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MCHX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MCHX

