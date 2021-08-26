Dollar Tree: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) _ Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $282.4 million.

The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.23 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $6.34 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.45 billion.

For the current quarter ending in November, Dollar Tree said it expects revenue in the range of $6.4 billion to $6.52 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $6.43 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $5.40 to $5.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $26.19 billion to $26.44 billion.

Dollar Tree shares have decreased almost 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 20%. The stock has risen nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLTR

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.