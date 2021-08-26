On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Business News

Dollar Tree: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 26, 2021 7:39 am
< a min read
      

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) _ Dollar Tree Inc. (DLTR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $282.4 million.

The Chesapeake, Virginia-based company said it had net income of $1.23 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.03 per share.

The discount retailer posted revenue of $6.34 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $6.45 billion.

        Insight by Infor: Federal human capital experts will explore how the workplace structure is evolving in government in this free webinar.

For the current quarter ending in November, Dollar Tree said it expects revenue in the range of $6.4 billion to $6.52 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $6.43 billion.

The company expects full-year earnings to be $5.40 to $5.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $26.19 billion to $26.44 billion.

Dollar Tree shares have decreased almost 2% since the beginning of the year, while the S&P’s 500 index has climbed 20%. The stock has risen nearly 4% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLTR

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|23 IEEE BIGDATASERVICE 2021
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

National Park Service celebrates 105th birthday