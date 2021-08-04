On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
EPlus: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 5:18 pm
HERNDON, Va. (AP) _ EPlus Inc. (PLUS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $23.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Herndon, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.75. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.96 per share.

The computer products reseller posted revenue of $416.6 million in the period.

EPlus shares have climbed 4.5% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $91.88, a climb of 21% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLUS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLUS

